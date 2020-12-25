JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s disciplinary Committee has expelled four member of the party, over violation of party discipline.

Basic membership of the JUI-F leaders – Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk – has been ended, ARY news citing its sources reported.

Committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem unanimously agreed on the development and will also issue a notification in this regard.

Last week, former JUI-F ameer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Gul Naseeb had criticised the policies of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said the parameters of authenticity have now changed in the JUI-F after the inclusion of rich members in the party.

He also termed Maulana Sherani, an honest man.

The former ameer claimed that JUI-F awarded election tickets on basis of wealth since Talha Mehmood and Azeemullah joined that party.

Earlier, Maulana Sherani had criticised JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, asking how Maulana could call PM Imran Khan a “selected” leader when he, himself, was “selected”.