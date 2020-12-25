AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

BR Web Desk 25 Dec 2020

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F)’s disciplinary Committee has expelled four member of the party, over violation of party discipline.

Basic membership of the JUI-F leaders – Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan and Shujaul Mulk – has been ended, ARY news citing its sources reported.

Committee members Agha Ayub Shah, Maulana Abdul Wasay and Maulana Abdul Hakeem unanimously agreed on the development and will also issue a notification in this regard.

Last week, former JUI-F ameer Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Maulana Gul Naseeb had criticised the policies of Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said the parameters of authenticity have now changed in the JUI-F after the inclusion of rich members in the party.

He also termed Maulana Sherani, an honest man.

The former ameer claimed that JUI-F awarded election tickets on basis of wealth since Talha Mehmood and Azeemullah joined that party.

Earlier, Maulana Sherani had criticised JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, asking how Maulana could call PM Imran Khan a “selected” leader when he, himself, was “selected”.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman JUIF Maulana Sherani Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling

President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters