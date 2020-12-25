Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged the nation to live with Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' with a renewed national spirit.
In a message on the 145th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Prime Minister urged the nation to pay a befitting homage to “our great Quaid” by following his footsteps in all walks of lives.
“Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges,” he said in a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of nation.”
“I feel blessed to have opened my eyes in a free environment bestowed upon us by God through his chosen personality who was none other but our beloved Quaid,” he added.
The premier said that Quaid had a vision for the Muslims of the subcontinent which got translated in the shape of Pakistan.
“Therefore, there is no other pleasure more real to us as a nation than the commemoration of his birthday. As a prime representative of whole nation, I owe immense gratitude, love and devotion towards my beloved leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.
He said that in the modern history of mankind, there were a few people who garnered such a wide popularity as our Quaid did.
“His determination to carve a nation out of chaos and relentless deprivation was miraculous and insuperable against all odds and challenges”, he added.