AVN 91.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.45%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 146.38 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.61%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
DGKC 114.41 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.75%)
EFERT 62.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.22%)
EPCL 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
FFL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
HASCOL 14.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.41%)
HUMNL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.47%)
KAPCO 27.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.34%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
PAEL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 12.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
PIOC 101.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.61%)
POWER 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
PPL 91.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.1%)
PSO 217.02 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.07%)
SNGP 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
WTL 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

  • “Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges,” says Imran Khan.
  • “I feel blessed to have opened my eyes in a free environment bestowed upon us by God through his chosen personality who was none other but our beloved Quaid,” says the PM.
BR Web Desk Updated 25 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah urged the nation to live with Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline' with a renewed national spirit.

In a message on the 145th birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Prime Minister urged the nation to pay a befitting homage to “our great Quaid” by following his footsteps in all walks of lives.

“Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of Unity, Faith and Discipline with a renewed national spirit so that we make this country rise above all seen and unseen challenges,” he said in a message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of nation.”

“I feel blessed to have opened my eyes in a free environment bestowed upon us by God through his chosen personality who was none other but our beloved Quaid,” he added.

The premier said that Quaid had a vision for the Muslims of the subcontinent which got translated in the shape of Pakistan.

“Therefore, there is no other pleasure more real to us as a nation than the commemoration of his birthday. As a prime representative of whole nation, I owe immense gratitude, love and devotion towards my beloved leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” he added.

He said that in the modern history of mankind, there were a few people who garnered such a wide popularity as our Quaid did.

“His determination to carve a nation out of chaos and relentless deprivation was miraculous and insuperable against all odds and challenges”, he added.

Pakistan Imran Khan Quaid e Azam

Let us live the Quaid’s ideals of 'Unity, Faith and Discipline': PM Imran

Pakistan issues notices to Google, Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

JUI-F expels four party leaders including Maulana Sherani

U.S State Department Condemns Daniel Pearl Case Ruling

President reaffirms nation’s pledge to follow Quaid’s ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous

Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

Master plan for establishing five terminals: Amendments approved by ECC

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters