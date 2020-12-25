Nation celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s 145th birth anniversary today

The nation is celebrating the birth anniversary of the Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, today with all the traditional zeal and fervour.

The Father of Nation was born in Karachi on December 25, 1876. The birthday is a public holiday and the national flag is hoisted on principal government buildings throughout the country.

Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Quaid-e-Azam.

Various activities will be held in government and private organizations to highlight Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

In their separate messages paying tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the President and the Prime Minister have urged the nation to follow the footsteps of great Quaid in all walks of life and make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

PMA cadets assume guards responsibility

78 cadets, including six lady cadets from Pakistan Military Academy on Friday assumed guard responsibilities of Mazar-e-Quaid in an impressive ceremony in Karachi

Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Commandant, Major General Omer Ahmed Bukhari was the chief guest on the occasion.

The ceremony was also attended by senior military and civil officials along with prominent citizens of Karachi.

Of the 78 PMA cadets, 72 represented 144 and 147 Long Course while lady cadets were from Lady Cadet Corps 17.

Maj General Omer Ahmed Bukhari laid wreath and offered ‘Fateha’ at Mazar-Quaid.

The ceremony concluded with march past by the cadets assuming guard responsibilities.