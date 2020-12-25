AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
JUI-F strongly reacts to ‘character assassination drive’

Abdul Rasheed Azad Updated 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Pakistan Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri Thursday, while flaying the “character assassination drive” against JUI chief Maulana Fazlul Rehman by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), urged the establishment to stop supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference after the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting of the JUI held here, Haideri said the JUI chief has not received any notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He said the PTI is behind the current ‘character assassination drive’ against the JUI chief. According to him, the NAB chairman has no moral grounds to summon anybody following the emergence of a leaked video scandal, adding that the Maulana’s entire political career is crystal clear.

The JUI-F senior leader said that if baseless allegations against the JUI leader are not stopped, his party would start “a protest against the military chief outside the GHQ”.

The JUI-F leader said that there was no difference between Chairman NAB Javed Iqbal and PM Imran Khan “as both are of the same character”

He added the JUI-F is considering filing a reference against the NAB chief in the Supreme Judicial Council.

He also urged media to remain “impartial” and not become a part of the “dirty drive” against the JUI chief.

He said so far the JUI chief had not receive the NAB notice, adding even if he received any such notice, he would never appear before the bureau, “rather his party workers would march towards the GHQ.”

He said that his party would launch a protest drive against the non-stop Israeli aggression against Palestinians, adding that the first public rally will be held in Karachi on January 21st, 2021.

