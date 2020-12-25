PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister, Imran Khan has given full marks to the Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz for defending government's viewpoint in media but expressed dismay at Finance Minister, Dr. Hafeez Shaikh and the economic team for not coming forward to defend economic policies and its fruits in the media, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

At a recent Cabinet meeting, while alluding to the conspicuous absence of economic team from the media, to befittingly respond to the “unfair” criticism on the government, the Prime Minister exhorted the Minister for Finance & Revenue to lead a sustained effort to highlight the government's achievements in extricating the economy out of the troubled waters.

"At a time when the business community is all praise for the government in reviving the industry, it is important that the endeavors of the government are manifestly showcased and the negative propaganda is effectively countered on an even keel,” the sources quoted the PM as saying.

The PM, sources said, commended the Minister for Information and Broadcasting for his astute handling of the media in recent times and underscored the need for early clearance of the outstanding media dues by the Ministries/Divisions.

The Prime Minister noted that the services sector especially restaurants had taken a hit due to COVID-19 restrictions and this was so despite the NCC's decision to allow outdoor dinning.

There were complaints from the restaurants of harassment by the CDA officials. The Cabinet was informed that directions had now been given to CDA not to harass the restaurants on outdoor dining facilities.

The Prime Minister enquired from Minister for Federal Education & Professional Training, Shafqat Mehmood, as to why some Madaris were still open when the government had shut down all educational institutions. The Minister acknowledged that some Madaris were violating the government's instructions and assured that an across-the-board compliance will be ensured.

Updating the Cabinet on the Covid-19 situation in the country, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health stated that as a result of measures taken by the government, there was an ostensible slow-down in the spread of virus but it was still too early to make a definite statement. The hospital occupancy, however, had reduced to 2500 from the peak of 3300. The Prime Minister taking note of the strike by the employees' union of PIMS against the MTI reforms, which were being wrongly projected in a negative light, directed the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health to proactively handle the situation.

A member highlighted the plight of cart vendors in Lahore and urged the need to restrain the municipal officials from harassing these daily-earners. The Prime Minister, while recalling the earlier Cabinet decision to introduce attractive vendor carts in the ICT to facilitate the unemployed poor, assured that provinces would be asked to replicate this initiative.

A member highlighted the need to increase fruit and vegetable markets in the provinces, which would facilitate in stabilizing the prices and reduce the role of middle-man. He pointed out that Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) had been established but framing of rules had been inordinately delayed. The Prime Minister acknowledged the need to expedite it.

