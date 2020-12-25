AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

Muhammad Saleem Updated 25 Dec 2020

LAHORE: The 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being marked on Friday (today) with due solemnity and reverence across the country.

Born on December 25, 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from the year 1913 until Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947. Quaid-e-Azam through his tireless efforts and unprecedented long struggle gave Muslims of Sub-Continent a free homeland.

He then served as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death.

To mark the day, various programmes have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.

Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay floral wreaths and to offer Fateha.

Television and radio channels would also broadcast special programmes and newspapers would take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Khateebs of all mosques will hold special Dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-e-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Moreover, the Christian community in Pakistan will also celebrate Christmas festival like elsewhere in the world on Friday.

Special ceremonies will be held in churches to celebrate the festival and prayers will also be held for prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Alternative Corporate Tax: LHC dismisses petitions filed against levy

BVI court’s asset freezing order: AGP says govt will protect national assets ‘wherever they may be’

PSM transaction structure approved by Cabinet body

PM, COAS, ISI chief take stock of situation

111 more people die of Covid-19

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.