Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

LAHORE: The 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah is being marked on Friday (today) with due solemnity and reverence across the country.

Born on December 25, 1876, Jinnah served as leader of the All-India Muslim League from the year 1913 until Pakistan's creation on August 14, 1947. Quaid-e-Azam through his tireless efforts and unprecedented long struggle gave Muslims of Sub-Continent a free homeland.

He then served as Pakistan’s first Governor-General until his death.

To mark the day, various programmes have also been planned by educational institutions and political, social and cultural organisations to shed light on the personality and leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quran Khawani and Fateha would be held at Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi.

Government representatives from different walks of life would visit the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam in Karachi to lay floral wreaths and to offer Fateha.

Television and radio channels would also broadcast special programmes and newspapers would take out special editions to highlight different aspects of the life of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and focus on his extra-ordinary political struggle.

Khateebs of all mosques will hold special Dua after Juma sermons for the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran Khawani and a special sitting will be held at Nazaria-e-Pakistan Foundation Lahore, in which political and religious figures will pay homage to the father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Moreover, the Christian community in Pakistan will also celebrate Christmas festival like elsewhere in the world on Friday.

Special ceremonies will be held in churches to celebrate the festival and prayers will also be held for prosperity and solidarity of the country.

