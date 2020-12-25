AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

MoU signed with 17 Paris Club states: Around $900m debt relief estimated

Tahir Amin 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The government Thursday signed a Memorandum Of Understanding (MoU) with Paris Club countries for 2nd round of Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

The cumulative relief for the debt suspension period, ie, 1st January to 30th June, 2021, is estimated to be around $800 to $900 million.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs on its website updated that a MoU has been successfully concluded between the Government of Pakistan and 17 Paris Club countries under the DSSI announced by the G-20 countries in October, 2020.

This completes the first step for 2nd round of debt suspension from 21 bilateral countries (Paris Club and G-20).

However, the ministry unlike the past practices did not share details with media through press statements.

Under the 2nd phase of the DSSI, payment of bilateral debt and its servicing for the relevant period will remain suspended and will be repaid in six years including a grace period of one year.

This will provide much-needed relief on account of debt service obligations to Pakistan. The fiscal space made available will be utilised to mitigate socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19.

The G-20 finance ministers in their meeting held in April 2020 announced debt relief for the IDA eligible countries to mitigate socioeconomic impact of the Covid-19.

The EAD sought approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet for availing the G-20 DSSI.

The ECC in its meeting held on May 20, 2020, approved the proposal, and authorised EAD to proceed with signing of the MoUs with the creditor countries.

The ECC's decision was later, ratified by the Cabinet on May 21, 2020.

Pursuant to the ECC decision, the Economic Affairs Division constituted a negotiation team comprising representatives of the EAD, the Finance Division, and Law and Justice Division, and entered into individual negotiations with bilateral creditors.

It was expected that agreements with these bilateral creditors would also be finalised and signed before December 31, 2020.

The G-20 finance ministers and Central Bank governors in their meeting held on October 14, 2020, had announced extension in the DSSI for further period of six months, ie, January-June 2021.

Pakistan has already concluded bilateral agreements with 21 countries under the 1st phase of the DSSI, involving debt suspension of $1.7 billion for the period from May to December 2020.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

MoU signed with 17 Paris Club states: Around $900m debt relief estimated

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Alternative Corporate Tax: LHC dismisses petitions filed against levy

BVI court’s asset freezing order: AGP says govt will protect national assets ‘wherever they may be’

PSM transaction structure approved by Cabinet body

PM, COAS, ISI chief take stock of situation

111 more people die of Covid-19

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.