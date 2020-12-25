Security plan for Christmas finalised in Capital

ISLAMABAD: The city police on Thursday finalised a comprehensive security plan for Christmas in the federal capital, under which over 700 security personnel will be deployed to ensure foolproof security of churches in the metropolis.

An official said that Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Farhat Abbas Kazmi devised elaborate plan for foolproof security on Christmas.

He said that as per security plan zonal (SPs) would monitor their respective areas to ensure security in and around the churches.

The police have also issued a separate security order for all the churches, besides deployment of additional personnel to keep a vigilant eye on the suspects, he said.

The official said that different teams of Islamabad Police would patrol in their respective areas under the supervision of Sub-Division Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs).

The respective SPs will monitor the security and patrolling plan to ensure complete law and order in the federal capital on Christmas, he said. He said that volunteers along with lady police personnel would remain deployed outside the churches to facilitate the worshippers.

