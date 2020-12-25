PPP MNA Pir Noor Shah Jillani dies of corona

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Shah Jillani passed away on Thursday while battling coronavirus at a Karachi hospital. Pir Noor Muhammad Jillani was MNA from NA-221 (Tharparkar-I), Sindh.

Pir Noor Jillani was also elected to the National Assembly on a PPP ticket from Constituency NA-230 (Tharparkar-II) in 2013 general election. He received 61,903 votes and defeated Shah Mehmood Qureshi. He also contested elections on Pakistan Muslim League (F) ticket from Constituency NA-228 (Umerkot) in 2008 general elections but was unsuccessful.