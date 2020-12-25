Forex reserves down by $83m

KARACHI: The total liquid foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $83 million to $13.216 billion during the week ended December 18, 2020.

According to the central bank the foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP decreased due to external debt repayments. The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $20.313 billion Dec 18, 2020. The net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $7.096 billion on the end of this week.

