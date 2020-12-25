AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PM urged to help resolve issues of finished leather sector

Recorder Report 25 Dec 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) chairman Anjum Zafar has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and advisor on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood to look into the finished leather sector for the resolution of the core issues so that this product of the country would also flourish with others for playing its due role in foreign exchange earnings for the country.

He said that the tanning industry, which was the second largest export-oriented sector, was in a severe crisis and facing a continuous declining trend.

While appreciating government’s policies for other exporting sectors in textile and other zero-rated exporting sectors which have improved in exports, he, however, pointed out the irony of ignoring the leather finishing sector due to which the finished leather high-value added sector exports had declined badly and overall leather sector had also declined.

The finished leather sector could also contribute significantly if proper attention was given to it.

“We have been repeatedly requesting the ministry of commerce but this Industry is still deprived of the basic solutions to be competitive in export market and is on the verge of closing down,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

PM urged to help resolve issues of finished leather sector

MoF links economic outlook to intensity of pandemic

Hafeez for timely provision of economic data

PM underscores need for showcasing govt’s achievements

Alternative Corporate Tax: LHC dismisses petitions filed against levy

BVI court’s asset freezing order: AGP says govt will protect national assets ‘wherever they may be’

PSM transaction structure approved by Cabinet body

PM, COAS, ISI chief take stock of situation

111 more people die of Covid-19

Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam today

EU and UK clinch narrow Brexit accord

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.