PM urged to help resolve issues of finished leather sector

KARACHI: Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) chairman Anjum Zafar has urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and advisor on commerce Abdul Razak Dawood to look into the finished leather sector for the resolution of the core issues so that this product of the country would also flourish with others for playing its due role in foreign exchange earnings for the country.

He said that the tanning industry, which was the second largest export-oriented sector, was in a severe crisis and facing a continuous declining trend.

While appreciating government’s policies for other exporting sectors in textile and other zero-rated exporting sectors which have improved in exports, he, however, pointed out the irony of ignoring the leather finishing sector due to which the finished leather high-value added sector exports had declined badly and overall leather sector had also declined.

The finished leather sector could also contribute significantly if proper attention was given to it.

“We have been repeatedly requesting the ministry of commerce but this Industry is still deprived of the basic solutions to be competitive in export market and is on the verge of closing down,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020