AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder
Dec 25, 2020
Business & Finance

Turkey hikes main interest rate to 17pc

AFP Updated 25 Dec 2020

ANKARA: Turkey’s central bank on Thursday hiked its main interest rate to 17 percent in what economists greeted as a sign that the financially troubled country was embracing monetary orthodoxy once again.

The decision means that Turkey’s policy rate has shot up by 6.75 percentage points in just a month — a stark contrast to many countries’ decisions to bring borrowing costs down to help revive economies badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sharp move higher follows two years in which it was held steady or lowered due to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unconventional belief that higher rates cause inflation.

That policy saw the Turkish lira lose roughly a third of its value against the dollar as the central bank burned through its reserves in an effort to prop up the currency.

The accompanying rise in the annual inflation rate to above 10 percent forced Erdogan to reshuffle his economic team and appoint market-friendly former finance minister Naci Agbal as central bank chief last month.

The lira managed to claw back about 10 percent against the dollar after the change on market expectations that traditional monetary policy was returning to Turkey.

“Today’s meeting will provide further reassurance to investors that the shift to orthodoxy is here to stay,” Capital Economics analyst Jason Tuvey said in a research note.

“We think that the (central bank) has probably now done enough and expect the one-week repo rate to be kept at 17 percent for at least the next six months or so.” The lira gained nearly one percent in value and was trading at around 7.57 against the dollar about an hour after the rate decision.

The statement issued after Agbal’s second monthly central bank policy meeting Thursday focused heavily on fighting inflation.

The central bank now expects inflation to rise to above 14 percent this year — the highest in Europe.

The bank “has decided to implement a strong monetary tightening, in order to eliminate risks to the inflation outlook, contain inflation expectations and restore the disinflation process as soon as possible,” it said in a statement.—AFP

