Square in talks to buy Jay-Z’s Tidal

NEW YORK: Digital payments company Square has held talks to acquire Jay-Z’s Tidal music streaming service, Bloomberg News reported late Wednesday.

Square chief executive Jack Dorsey, who also leads Twitter, aims to expand and diversify the company, according to the report, which was based on an unnamed source.

Bloomberg said the talks may not result in a transaction.

Jay-Z bought Tidal from Europe-based Aspiro in 2015 year in a deal valued at slightly more than $56 million.

Owners include several other high-profile artists, including Madonna, Rihanna and Jay-Z’s wife, Beyonce.—AFP