Colombian reporter dies of gunshot wounds

BOGOTA: A Colombian journalist who had covered organized crime died Wednesday two days after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in Cali, in the southwest of the country, his newspaper said.

“Felipe Guevara, our crime reporter, died this Wednesday afternoon after being injured in an attack on Monday evening,” said the newspaper Q’hubo on its Twitter account.

Guevara, 27 had reported death threats to the police since 2017, Cali’s mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina said at a press conference, where he offered a reward of up to $15,000 for any information on the killers.

Although police had initially denied the attack against Guevara was linked to his work as a reporter and photographer.—AFP