KARACHI: On Wednesday, at PMEX the traded value of metals, energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 8.000 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,810.

Major business was contributed by currencies through COTS amounting to PKR 2.831 billion, followed by gold PKR 2.015 billion, DJ PKR 1.097 billion, NSDQ 100 PKR 704.599 million, silver PKR 461.254 million, natural gas PKR 316.928 million, crude oil PKR 222.254 million, copper PKR 220.034 million, platinum PKR 112.473 million and SP500 PKR 18.323 million.

In agricultural commodities, 4 lots of cotton amounting to PKR 2.446 million were traded.

