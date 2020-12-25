AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Aussie, kiwi up

Reuters Updated 25 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars crept higher on Thursday amid optimism a Brexit deal might finally be near, and thus one less threat to risk sentiment, although trade was very thin with holidays looming.

The Aussie was a fraction firmer at $0.7579, still off its recent 2-1/2 year peak of $0.7639 but comfortably above chart support around $0.7510 and $0.7463.

The currency is up 3.1% for December so far, and no less than 36% from the trough hit during the market mayhem of mid-March.

The kiwi dollar was firm at $0.7097, having bounced from support at $0.7031 overnight. It is 1.1% higher for the month so far, and up 24% from the March low of $0.5703.

The news took a toll on safe haven bonds with Australian 10-year futures falling 6 ticks to 98.9600, implying a yield of 1.04% and back toward a recent low at 98.9200.

Three-year yields remained pinned at 0.115% thanks to the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) continued bond buying program, so steepening the yield curve.

Sentiment was supported by reports Britain and the European Union were close to clinching a trade agreement, raising hopes the estranged allies would avoid a chaotic economic rupture on New Year’s Day.

“This time it really does appear that a deal will be struck just in time for Christmas,” said Westpac economist Tim Riddell.

Confirmation would be positive for risk assets, though he suspected investors would just be relieved it was over.—Reuters

