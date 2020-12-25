Pakistan’s rejection of Israel

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “Zulfi denies ever visiting Israel” carried by the newspaper on Wednesday. According to it, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Zulfi Bukhari has denied ever visiting Israel on behalf of the government or privately, while vowing to send a legal notice to the British think-tank propagating this rumor.

Zulfi Bukhari appears to have come clean about the issue. Pakistan’s foreign policy is quite coherent and consistent in relation to Israel. Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it very clear that “we cannot ever accept Israel as long as Palestinians are not given their rights and there is no just settlement”. Doubting Thomases, must take a break.

AMIN SUBHAN (KARACHI)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020