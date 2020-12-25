AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Editorials

Homework before class work

Updated 25 Dec 2020

EDITORIAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking a fair bit of flak for his candid though completely unnecessary admission that he and his team came to power unprepared, but the fact is that almost all governments in Pakistan, whether military or civilian, have had this thing in common. Yet Imran’s position is made worse than others for two reasons. For one thing, why on earth would he say such a thing now, half way through the cycle, when nobody’s forgotten how he used to promise that his vision as well as his team would be better than everything before them? And for another, while he might have won some points for personal honesty, he clearly lost a lot more for bad timing. For here we have a government, which faces a combined opposition drive to unseat it on grounds that it is running the country into the ground, openly admitting that it came to power without doing its homework and more or less groped in the dark for most of the first two years. All this has quite naturally put the ruling party’s media team in a very awkward position, especially since the prime minister also very recently admitted that his government wasted a lot of time in going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the bailout.

That was of course the time of the rupee collapse, the jobs market collapse and the beginning of a very pronounced slowdown in the growth rate, so that statement also gave the opposition a lot to play with for no reason at all. But it’s not as if the parties out protesting right now came to power any better prepared in their own time. In fact, students of history will tell you that Pakistan’s initial progress was the result of strong policy-making in the first 11 years of the republic, from 1947 to 1958, when leaders developed policies and gave them to the bureaucracy for implementation. And the Ayub regime is wrongly given credit for an economic boom while his only contribution was letting the civil service do its job of translating the vision of earlier leaders into reality. But that was about as far as it went. Soon enough came the breakup of Pakistan, followed by the nationalism of the Bhutto era, then Zia’s iron grip, the decade of democracy, and so on. Some governments forced their way to power while some found themselves thrust into power by other powers, but none of them really came prepared for the job.

Over time therefore, as this paper has so often lamented, the bureaucracy’s role shifted from policy-takers to policy-makers. And since civil servants are creatures of the status quo, it’s no surprise that their dominance of certain important decision making processes resulted in a general slowdown of the entire system over time. Political governments can solve this problem by first working out what they really want, then getting the bureaucracy to provide the mechanism of achieving their goals, and then having the good sense to see if everything is being implemented in the right manner. But for that parties would have to have clear plans before they come to power.

And it is now pretty clear that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) did not have much of a plan, just like its predecessors, before winning the 2018 election, especially regarding the economy. No wonder, then, that the finance ministry is juggling loans and debt payments most of the time. Still, the prime minister has pointed out a very serious problem. Politics is just not something that you learn on the job after coming to power. Such tendencies can prove destructive not just for politicians but, far more importantly, also for the people. Parties must, therefore, be required to present clear plans of action, something that goes far beyond the usual election manifesto, before contesting elections. This is one of those lessons where homework must be done before class work. PTI has only half a term left. It will have to work extra hard to make up for the lost time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

