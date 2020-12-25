Khaqan allowed to go abroad for 15 days

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet has reportedly given one time permission to former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to go abroad for 15 days.

Sources said that the summary moved by Ministry of Interior approved by cabinet through circulation.

Abbasi will soon go to the United States (US), they said.

They said that Abbasi wanted to go abroad to visit his ailing sister but his name was placed on the Exit Control List (ECL) on the recommendation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case.