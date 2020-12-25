PARTLY FACETIOUS: What actually constitutes corruption?

“Some elements are mutually exclusive and some are not – the problem is to distinguish the one from the other.”

“I have heard of different definitions of corruption and nepotism, I have heard routine allegations hurled at one’s opponents that are, barring Nawaz Sharif, have not been proven in a court of law in Pakistan’s 73 years in existence, I…”

“The accusations against Nawaz Sharif were external to the system - I mean no internal party had done the homework to…”

“Right but the conviction was internal wasn’t it?!”

“Right but the conviction was followed by two widely different interpretations….”

“Ha ha welcome to the Land of the Pure. Going back to mutually exclusive definition Thomas Mann said that it is a strange fact that freedom and equality, the two basic ideas of democracy, are to some extent contradictory. Logically considered, freedom and equality are mutually exclusive, just as society and the individual are mutually exclusive.”

“Freedom to do what? Be corrupt? Apart from equality before Allah….”

“Spoken like a true Pakistani.”

“Kamala Harris said that in California, we have some of the strongest consumer protection laws in the country. While it is easy to conceive of innovation and regulation as mutually exclusive, California is proof that we can do both. We can innovate responsibly.”

“She said this before she became the US Vice President elect so not interested but what do you want to say by citing these quotes.”

“The Khan’s party insists that resignations of members of the Pakistan’s Democratic Movement (PDM) are mutually exclusive from standing for local bodies and Senate elections…”

“Led by a man who has no seat in parliament and a woman who is losing party members faster than…than…”

“Then you cannot say Nawaz Sharif!”

“I stand corrected.”

“But my point is resigning and then standing for elections at fora other than the national and provincial assemblies where resignations would be submitted….”

“But if resignations from Sindh….”

“Adjustable till it is clear that the page has been turned by one of the two readers….”

“Who do you reckon would change the page? The Prime Minister or the….the one he is on the same page with?”

“That being his third wife? Or is that his….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

