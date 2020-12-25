Turkish company: LWMC restrained from using machinery

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday restrained the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) from using machinery of Turkish company Albeyrak and sought replies from the respondents by December 29.

Representing Albeyrak, Shazib Masud contended before the court that the LWMC in connivance with the local police forcefully and illegally occupied the machinery and vehicles of the company before the expiry of the contract.

He said the respondents had no authority to take over the machinery and other infrastructure of the petitioner.

The counsel said the police also manhandled the employees of the company and removed the Turkish staff from the workshops.

He asked the court to declare the impugned act of the LWMC as illegal and direct the respondents to return the machinery to the petitioner.

