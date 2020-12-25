KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 24, 2020).

==================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ==================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ==================================================================================== Alfalah Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 800,000 15.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 15.00 MRA Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 49.15 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 49.15 Fortune Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 50,000 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 11.50 M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 5,000 100.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 100.00 Topline Sec. Dolmen City Reit 1,400,000 10.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400,000 10.65 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Engro Corporation 6,021,609 315.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,021,609 315.00 Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 500,000 21.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 21.55 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Feroze 1888 Mills 3,991,000 105.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,991,000 105.00 Growth Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 13.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 13.91 M. M. M. A. Khanani Habib Bank Ltd. 500 134.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 134.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Hub Power 15,691,465 82.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,691,465 82.00 MRA Sec. National Refinery 4,600 324.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,600 324.00 First Nat. Equities NetSol Technologies 70,000 50.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 50.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 500 105.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 105.50 Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 72.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 72.55 ==================================================================================== Total Turnover 28,615,174 ====================================================================================

