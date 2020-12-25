AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 25 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 24, 2020).

====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member                        Company                          Turnover        Rates
Name                                                          of Shares
====================================================================================
Alfalah Sec.                  Aisha Steel Mills                 800,000        15.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          800,000        15.00
MRA Sec.                      Amreli Steels Ltd.                    500        49.15
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500        49.15
Fortune Sec.                  BankIslami Pakistan                50,000        11.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000        11.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Century Paper                       5,000       100.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            5,000       100.00
Topline Sec.                  Dolmen City Reit                1,400,000        10.65
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        1,400,000        10.65
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Engro Corporation               6,021,609       315.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        6,021,609       315.00
Topline Sec.                  Fauji Cement                      500,000        21.55
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          500,000        21.55
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Feroze 1888 Mills               3,991,000       105.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        3,991,000       105.00
Growth Sec.                   Ghani Global Holding               50,000        13.91
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           50,000        13.91
M. M. M. A. Khanani           Habib Bank Ltd.                       500       134.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500       134.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec.             Hub Power                      15,691,465        82.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       15,691,465        82.00
MRA Sec.                      National Refinery                   4,600       324.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate            4,600       324.00
First Nat. Equities           NetSol Technologies                70,000        50.00
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           70,000        50.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.            Oil & Gas Dev. Co.                    500       105.50
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              500       105.50
Alfalah Sec.                  TRG Pakistan Ltd.                  30,000        72.55
                              Total/Weighted Avg. Rate           30,000        72.55
====================================================================================
                              Total Turnover                 28,615,174
====================================================================================

