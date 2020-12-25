Markets
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
25 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (December 24, 2020).
====================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
====================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
====================================================================================
Alfalah Sec. Aisha Steel Mills 800,000 15.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 800,000 15.00
MRA Sec. Amreli Steels Ltd. 500 49.15
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 49.15
Fortune Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 50,000 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 11.50
M. M. M. A. Khanani Century Paper 5,000 100.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 100.00
Topline Sec. Dolmen City Reit 1,400,000 10.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400,000 10.65
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Engro Corporation 6,021,609 315.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,021,609 315.00
Topline Sec. Fauji Cement 500,000 21.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 21.55
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Feroze 1888 Mills 3,991,000 105.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,991,000 105.00
Growth Sec. Ghani Global Holding 50,000 13.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 13.91
M. M. M. A. Khanani Habib Bank Ltd. 500 134.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 134.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec. Hub Power 15,691,465 82.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,691,465 82.00
MRA Sec. National Refinery 4,600 324.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,600 324.00
First Nat. Equities NetSol Technologies 70,000 50.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 70,000 50.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Oil & Gas Dev. Co. 500 105.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 105.50
Alfalah Sec. TRG Pakistan Ltd. 30,000 72.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 30,000 72.55
====================================================================================
Total Turnover 28,615,174
====================================================================================
