Pakistan
Bilawal pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
- In his message, he said Quaid-e-Azam established a country through a peaceful and democratic movement for the Muslims of united India.
25 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid glowing tributes to the visionary leader Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th birth anniversary.
In his message, he said Quaid-e-Azam established a country through a peaceful and democratic movement for the Muslims of united India.
Bilawal said Quaid-e-Azam’s mission for an egalitarian and strong Muslim-majority nation as a role-model for the entire Ummah has yet to be achieved completely and now it is the collective responsibility of the entire nation to fully realize his dream.
Bilawal pledged to carry forward the struggle for a peaceful, prosperous, and egalitarian Pakistan.
UK and EU agree to historic Brexit deal
Bilawal pays tribute to Quaid-e-Azam on his birth anniversary
Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan
Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours
COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed
'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties
Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Read more stories
Comments