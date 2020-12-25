Pakistan
CDA employees problems to be solved on priority: chairman
- "I'm well aware about the problems of CDA employees and trying my level best to solve those problems", CDA chairman said.
25 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has said that it gives him pleasure to see CDA workers, employees and staff performing their duties with dedication early in the morning.
He expressed these views while addressing a special Christmas function at the chairman's office as a special guest.
On this occasion, member admin, a large number of officers and staff including member finance, directors, deputy directors attended the function.
During the function, special prayers were offered for the prosperity of the country and the nation.
