AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 25, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CPEC moves towards new direction of industrial, agriculture development: Razak Dawood

  • The government would facilitate at the maximum level to ensure establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC, he said.
APP 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is moving towards a new direction of industrial and agriculture development which needs a bigger role of the private sector technology companies.

The government would facilitate at the maximum level to ensure establishment of large-scale manufacturing units and information technology zones under CPEC, he said.

He expressed these views while addressing the the first meeting of the recently re-constituted China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Business Council was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Razak Dawood here at Board of Investment.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State/Chairman, Board of Investment Atif R. Bokhari, Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa, Secretary BOI Fareena Mazhar, members of the council and BOI’s officials.

The adviser said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Business Council aimed to create an interface between the government and business community and to further the industrial cooperation between Pakistan and China to a new height for mutual benefit.

He further highlighted Pakistan’s potential in petrochemical, steel manufacturing and IT sectors and appreciated the recommendations provided by the members for development of projects in these sectors with the help of Chinese and other potential investors.

The BOI Chairman, Aatif R. Bokhari said that the government is fully committed to ensure a business-friendly environment by providing competitive incentives to the industry.

He informed that efforts are being made to achieve the efficiency in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) by placing one window operation matching with the global practices.

“Rashakai would be a model zone to be established, followed by Dhabeji which is uniquely placed and open for local and foreign investors equally” he added.

He further informed that efforts were made to develop SEZs in service sectors and approval was accorded to IT Zones to facilitate information technology and software development.

Electronic vehicle and mobile phones manufacturing policies have been introduced and the same could be adopted for hardware manufacturing with support of the private sector, he stated.

The Federal Secretary BOI, Fareena Mazhar briefed the participants on the role of CPEC Business Council, progress on Industrial Cooperation and proposed initiatives for enhancing B2B collaboration under CPEC.

Earlier, in a meeting, the members proposed inclusion of new sectors and projects in CPEC.

It was also proposed that petrochemical and its domestic production at competitive prices require establishment of a petrochemical cracker and it is a best possible option to include this project into CPEC.

In the meeting, it was highlighted that the tourism sector could be promoted by offering incentives and financial support.

It was further suggested that one window facilitation for economic zones be made in place under one authority represented by all the concerned ministries to make the country as an investment friendly destination.

Private sector representatives further recommended that RMB transactions should be facilitated for bilateral trade and investment with China.

It was proposed that in addition to business visas, facilitation in getting work visas for foreign experts should be enhanced.

It was recommended that infrastructure development such as manufacturing of hardware in the IT sector would help to grow, expand, and boost the economy.

Abdul Razak Dawood CPEC BOI

CPEC moves towards new direction of industrial, agriculture development: Razak Dawood

Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan

Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters