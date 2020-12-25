Governor Punjab extends Christmas greetings to Christians

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressed Christmas greetings for all Christians in the country and across the globe and hoped the important message of love, hope and spirit of sacrifice would benefit entire humanity.

In his felicitation message on the eve of Christmas here on Friday,he said the country is proud of the Christian minority, adding that Pakistan is the guardian of the rights of all minorities.

“We believe in religious tolerance and the Pakistani Christians have always played a vital role in the development and prosperity of the country”,Governor said.