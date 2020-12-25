Leather manufacturing exports increased record 5.66%

ISLAMABAD: Leather manufacturing exports during first five months of FY 2020-21 grew by 5.66 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Nov 2020, leather manufacturing worth US $ 240,110 exported as compared to worth US $ 227,244 of same period of last year.

According the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of leather garments increased by 0.19 per cent, worth US $ 125,982 were exported as compared to the exports of US $ 125,744 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, leather gloves exports increase by 10.60 per cent, worth US $ 106,887 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 96,646 of same period of last year.

During the period of first five months other leather manufacturing exports increase by 49.18 per cent, worth US $ 7,241 were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US $ 4,854 of same period of last year.