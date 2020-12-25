AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
PM for early finalization, implementation of strategy for PIA restructuring

  • The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting here regarding the PIA.
APP 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed for early finalization and implementation of the strategy for restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in consultation with all stakeholders.

Describing PIA a national asset having a shining past as a national airline, he stressed that in order to bringing its position back to international standards and making its operations profitable, the service of national flag carrier would have to be revived in accordance with international standards.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting here regarding the PIA.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor to the Prime Minister Dr Ishrat Hussain, Senator Nauman Wazir Khattak, Secretary Aviation Shaukat Ali, PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik, Director General Civil Aviation and other senior officers concerned were in attendance.

Dr Ishrat Hussain briefed the meeting about the strategy for restructuring of PIA, which he said would not only improve the financial position of PIA but would also enable it providing the service of international standards through expansion in the profit-making routes.

Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik apprised the prime minister of the measures taken for improvement of PIA and its positive effects on the institution.

