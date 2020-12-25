AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan

President reaffirms nation's pledge to follow Quaid's ideals to make Pakistan strong, prosperous country

  "We need to display the same spirit of discipline which we did during the first wave of the pandemic," he maintained.
APP 25 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi while paying rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent has reaffirmed the nation’s pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country.

“As we celebrate the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, we pay him a rich tribute for his role in the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent. We pledge to follow his ideals to make Pakistan a strong and prosperous country,” he said in a message on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day.

The president said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah propounded the two-nation theory, championed the rights of minorities and declared that members of every community will be treated as citizens of Pakistan with equal rights, privileges and obligations and that minorities will be safeguarded and protected.

“Today, we reaffirm our commitment to building a state that respects the diversity of its people and provides equal opportunities to its citizens irrespective of their religion, caste, creed or colour,” he added.

The president further said on this day, they must also remember the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been subjected to the worst form of state-terrorism for over seven decades.

India has unleashed a reign of terror against them and has imposed a complete lockdown since last year, he said, adding, “We urge the international community to compel and shame India to stop committing human rights violations and grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination as promised under the UN Security Council resolutions.”

The president mentioned the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic currently faced by the entire world, and urged the nation to exhibit self-discipline and follow health guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

“We need to display the same spirit of discipline which we did during the first wave of the pandemic,” he maintained.

