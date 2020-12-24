World
US House speaker Pelosi presses Trump to sign bill avoiding government shutdown before Monday
- "On Monday, I will bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000."
- "To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need."
24 Dec 2020
WASHINGTON: US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday she will summon lawmakers back to work on Monday to vote on a bill that increases COVID-19 stimulus payments to $2,000.
"On Monday, I will bring the House back to session where we will hold a recorded vote on our stand-alone bill to increase economic impact payments to $2,000," Pelosi said in a statement, adding that she urged Republican President Donald Trump to sign legislation that funds the US government and offers COVID relief funding to American businesses and families.
"To vote against this bill is to deny the financial hardship that families face and to deny them the relief they need."
UK and EU agree to historic Brexit deal
US House speaker Pelosi presses Trump to sign bill avoiding government shutdown before Monday
Mining company TTC approaches Virgin Islands court for enforcement of Reko Diq award against Pakistan
Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours
COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed
'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties
Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Read more stories
Comments