AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
European stocks end on high note with Brexit deal in sight

  • Brexit deal announcement awaited, fishing still under discussion.
  • London mid-caps hit highest in 10 months.
  • Banks lead gains, material stocks dip.
  • Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland closed.
  • No European markets report on Dec 25 due to Christmas holiday.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

European shares rose for a third straight session on Thursday with a Brexit trade deal finally in sight just a week before Britain cuts its ties with the European Union.

London mid-caps jumped 1.2% to end a holiday shortened session at their highest since February, while the FTSE 100's gains were limited by a stronger pound weighing on the exporter-heavy index.

Brexit-sensitive banks led the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2% higher to make up losses from earlier in the week when a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus spooked markets.

After months of wrangling, and amid warnings of no deal, Britain and the European Union were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade agreement, sources in London and Brussels said, swerving away from an acrimonious split five years after the Brexit referendum.

Talks could still have "some hours to run", a UK source said on Thursday, adding that the two sides were still haggling over the EU's right to fish in British waters.

"Everyone's very curious to see what ultimately will be decided on," said Bert Colijn, senior economist, eurozone at ING, adding that the big theme was if tariffs were off the table - seen as crucial to limiting the impact on European exporters.

"If you look at it in the very long run... finding a deal at the 11th hour is going to be positive from a growth potential side for the UK economy, and therefore, ultimately... to stocks."

Banks jumped 0.7% with Britain's Lloyds and Barclays up 4.0% and 1.8%, respectively.

Irish stocks closed down 0.3% with Flutter Entertainment falling 2.2%, making the travel and leisure sector the biggest decliner in Europe.

France's CAC 40 closed down 0.1%, while Spain's lender-heavy index climbed half a percent.

Stock markets in Germany, Italy and Switzerland were closed for the Christmas holidays.

Unprecedented amounts of stimulus, and lately vaccine optimism, have seen the STOXX 600 rise close to 50% from its March lows, though it still remains about 9% below this year's pre-pandemic high and is on course to end the year about 5% lower.

Banks and oil stocks have weighed the most on worries about the economic toll of the pandemic, while technology stocks have led the recovery among major sectors as they emerged winners amid the work-from-home trend.

Brexit deal European shares ended

European stocks end on high note with Brexit deal in sight

