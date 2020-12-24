AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Macron free of Covid symptoms: presidency

  • Authorities said late Wednesday that nearly 15,000 new cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, and 278 new deaths.
AFP 24 Dec 2020

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is free of Covid-19 symptoms, his office said on Thursday, a week after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The president, who was in self-isolation at an official residence near Paris from where he ran meetings remotely, no longer needs to remain in quarantine, the Elysee Palace added.

Macron "shows no symptoms a this stage", the statement said, and "the isolation of the President can therefore end after seven days".

Macron had remained in charge "of the main issues of current affairs of our country" during his self-isolation, and would continue to do so in the coming hours and days, it said.

Macron, who had tested positive for the virus last Thursday showing symptoms of fatigue, coughing and muscle aches, promised daily updates on his health.

His office reported "signs of improvement" for the first time on Wednesday, having in previous statements described the 43-year old president's condition as "stable".

The French authorities are concerned that the Christmas holiday period could see a new spike in infections, after the country's total Covid death toll rose to nearly 62,000 this week.

Authorities said late Wednesday that nearly 15,000 new cases had been reported in the previous 24 hours, and 278 new deaths.

A vaccination campaign is to start on Sunday, with health workers and older people among the first to get jabs, the government said.

The EU gave the green light for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Monday, paving the way for the first inoculations to start across 27 countries soon after Christmas.

The French HAS health authority on Thursday cleared the vaccine for use in France.

Coronavirus COVID19 EmmanuelMacron

Macron free of Covid symptoms: presidency

Daniel Pearl murder case: Omar Sheikh may be released from Karachi jail in hours

COAS, DG ISI meet PM Khan at PM house; Pakistan's internal, external security discussed

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters