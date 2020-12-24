AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,562 Increased By ▲ 35.48 (0.78%)
BR30 22,892 Increased By ▲ 268.4 (1.19%)
KSE100 43,417 Increased By ▲ 329.07 (0.76%)
KSE30 18,098 Increased By ▲ 158.54 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares rise for eighth week as consumer staples stocks gain

  • The benchmark stock index ended up 0.9% at 6,685.64. It is up 9.1% so far this year.
  • Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Nestle Lanka Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 2.8% and 4.1%, respectively.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, rising for an eighth straight week, in a broad rally led by consumer staples stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended up 0.9% at 6,685.64. It is up 9.1% so far this year.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 67.82 million compared to 94.03 million a day earlier.

Ceylon Tobacco Company Plc and Nestle Lanka Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 2.8% and 4.1%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 80.51 million rupees ($424,630.80) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 189.4 against the US dollar as of 10:45 GMT, 0.32% stronger for the day compared to last session's close of 190, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 4.47% so far this year.

Equity market turnover was 2.75 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares benchmark stock index

Sri Lankan shares rise for eighth week as consumer staples stocks gain

COAS, DG ISI meet Imran Khan at PM house

Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects

'It is not Pakistan': Israel minister says about reports of next Muslim country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters