PPP MNA Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani dies of COVID-19

  • Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi where he breathed his last.
  • He was was elected as MNA from Sindh’s constituency of NA-221-Chachro in Tharparkar.
BR Web Desk Updated 24 Dec 2020

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Member National Assembly Pri Noor Muhammad Jeelani on Thursday lost his battle against novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Pir Noor Muhammad Jeelani was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi where he breathed his last and pronounced dead by the administration due to coronavirus-related complications.

Jeelani was a senior politician and was elected as MNA from Sindh’s constituency of NA-221-Chachro in Tharparkar in the 2018 general elections by beating the current Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

He was a member of the National Assembly from June 2013 to May 2018.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of several Pakistanis including politicians, journalists, businessmen and people belonging to various walks of life.

