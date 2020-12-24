Education ministers meeting rescheduled for Jan 4

An inter-provincial education ministers conference scheduled for December 30 (Wednesday) has been postponed and will not take place on January 4.

As per details, the Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood will chair the meeting in the first week of the next month.

Matters related to the reopening of educational institutions, new academic session, reduction in summer vacation, the pandemic situation in the country, board examinations and other issues will be discussed in the meeting.

The federal government had announced to shut all educational institutions from November 26 to December 24 amid spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

“It has been decided to close all educational institutions across Pakistan from November 26 till December 24. Winter vacations will start from December 25 to January 10,” Shafqat Mahmood had announced at a press conference after a meeting of inter-provincial education ministers.