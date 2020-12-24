AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Pakistan

Asif Zardari invites Fazlur Rehman to attend Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

  • The invitation was extended during a telephonic conversation between both leaders.
  • Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh.
BR Web Desk 24 Dec 2020

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana on December 27.

As per details, the invitation was extended during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief.

Both leaders also discussed the overall political situation and future strategy for the campaign against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh, earlier this month, which was accepted by her.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president will attend the event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana.

PPP Asif Ali Zardari Maulana Fazlur Rehman Benazir Bhutto Death Anniversary Fazlur Rehman

