Asif Zardari invites Fazlur Rehman to attend Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday invited Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to attend the death anniversary event of Benazir Bhutto in Larkana on December 27.

As per details, the invitation was extended during a telephonic conversation between Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman and Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief.

Both leaders also discussed the overall political situation and future strategy for the campaign against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

It may be noted that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to attend his mother’s death anniversary event at Garhi Khuda Buksh, earlier this month, which was accepted by her.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president will attend the event of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 in Larkana.