Weather prediction: Karachi to experience intense cold from next week

  • Met office says Siberian winds are expected to hit the country from December 28 affecting normal routine life
  • The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country: forecast
Fahad Zulfikar 24 Dec 2020

(Karachi) Karachi will experience intense cold weather from December 28, local media reports stated.

As per the Meteorological Department, the weather in the city will drop further, increasing the cold intensity. It added that the drop in mercury from next week will unleash an intense cold weather.

The met office stated that Siberian winds are expected to hit the country from December 28 affecting the normal routine life. The cold wave could break 52 years record of the lowest temperature in the country, the weather forecast said.

Currently, the winds are blowing from the northeast in Karachi at a speed of nine to 18 KM per hour, the met office maintained.

Today, the minimum temperature in the port city has been recorded at 10 ºCelsius and it is expected to be between 10 and 12 °Celsius during the next 24 hours, met department said.

Meanwhile, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts.

The met office stated that dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night hours.

