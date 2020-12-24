AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths

  • Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096.
Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

MOSCOW: Russia reported a record one-day tally of 29,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 635 deaths from the virus, the most confirmed in a single 24 hour period since the pandemic began.

Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096.

