World
Russia reports record COVID-19 cases and deaths
- Authorities have so far reported a total 2,963,688 cases and an official death toll of 53,096.
Updated 24 Dec 2020
MOSCOW: Russia reported a record one-day tally of 29,935 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as well as 635 deaths from the virus, the most confirmed in a single 24 hour period since the pandemic began.
