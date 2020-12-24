Naeem Bukhari’s PTV appointment: IHC seeks govt's reply in two weeks

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Thursday notices to the federal government pertaining to a petition challenging the appointment of PTV Chairperson Naeem Bukhari.

A petition was filed by Arsalan Farrukh against the appointment of the PTI member. The petition stated that Bukhari's appointment is in violation of various verdicts of the honourable Supreme Court and IHC.

He said the vacancy was not advertised in the press and the appointment was made without inviting applications for the vacant position. Bukhari is older than 65 years old and cannot be appointed on this post, the petitioner said.

During the hearing today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the attorney general to weigh in on the matter and give his advice, Samaa reported. The high court issued notices to the government and sought a reply in two weeks.

In September, the IHC annulled the appointment of PTV Board of Directors chairman Arshad Khan. The IHC also issued orders that Khan not be appointed again in the state broadcaster.

In November, Bukhari was appointed PTV Board of Directors for a period of three years on contract.