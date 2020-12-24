AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By ▲ 49.06 (1.08%)
BR30 22,939 Increased By ▲ 315.66 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,447 Increased By ▲ 359.04 (0.83%)
KSE30 18,115 Increased By ▲ 175.94 (0.98%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Naeem Bukhari’s PTV appointment: IHC seeks govt's reply in two weeks

  • Petitioner said Bukhari's appointment is in violation of various verdicts of the honourable Supreme Court and IHC.
  • Bukhari was appointed PTV Board of Directors for a period of three years on contract in November.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Dec 2020

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued on Thursday notices to the federal government pertaining to a petition challenging the appointment of PTV Chairperson Naeem Bukhari.

A petition was filed by Arsalan Farrukh against the appointment of the PTI member. The petition stated that Bukhari's appointment is in violation of various verdicts of the honourable Supreme Court and IHC.

He said the vacancy was not advertised in the press and the appointment was made without inviting applications for the vacant position. Bukhari is older than 65 years old and cannot be appointed on this post, the petitioner said.

During the hearing today, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked the attorney general to weigh in on the matter and give his advice, Samaa reported. The high court issued notices to the government and sought a reply in two weeks.

In September, the IHC annulled the appointment of PTV Board of Directors chairman Arshad Khan. The IHC also issued orders that Khan not be appointed again in the state broadcaster.

In November, Bukhari was appointed PTV Board of Directors for a period of three years on contract.

Islamabad High Court PTV Naeem Bukhari Naeem Bokhari appointment Justice Athar Minallah

Naeem Bukhari’s PTV appointment: IHC seeks govt's reply in two weeks

'It's not Pakistan,' clarifies Israel minister about next Muslims country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters