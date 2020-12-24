AVN 92.03 Increased By ▲ 3.47 (3.92%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 145.49 Increased By ▲ 9.99 (7.37%)
DCL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.96%)
DGKC 113.56 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.24%)
EFERT 62.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.25%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.46%)
FCCL 21.66 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (4.64%)
FFL 16.83 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.18%)
HBL 134.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.33%)
HUBC 77.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.26%)
JSCL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (4.41%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.28 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (2.22%)
PAEL 38.62 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (4.69%)
POWER 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.76%)
PPL 91.01 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (1.82%)
PSO 216.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.08%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.76 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.77%)
TRG 77.94 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (6.33%)
UNITY 28.20 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (5.34%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,576 Increased By ▲ 49.06 (1.08%)
BR30 22,939 Increased By ▲ 315.66 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,447 Increased By ▲ 359.04 (0.83%)
KSE30 18,115 Increased By ▲ 175.94 (0.98%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NY cocoa targets $2,177-$2,300 range in Q1

  • On the daily chart, both a retracement analysis and a projection analysis indicate a drop towards $2,354-$2,370 range.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: New York cocoa may retest a support at $2,400 per tonne next quarter, a break below which could cause a fall into a range of $2,177-$2,300.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $2,821, which is the third wave of a corrective wave cycle from the February high of $2,935.

This wave may end around $2,300, if it is weak, or $$1,978, if it is very strong.

In terms of time, this cycle looks far from complete, as it only developed 24 weeks, which is too short compared to the preceding uptrend from $1,756 to $2,965, which lasted 146 weeks.

A small wave b ended at November low of $2,247, which suggests a further fall towards this level as well.

Resistance is at $2,499, a break above which could lead to a gain into a zone of $2,622-$2,698.

On the daily chart, both a retracement analysis and a projection analysis indicate a drop towards $2,354-$2,370 range.

Only a break above $2,649 could signal a continuation of the uptrend from $2,092.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Cocoa New York Cocoa prices cocoa beans coffee prices Asia Coffee

NY cocoa targets $2,177-$2,300 range in Q1

'It's not Pakistan,' clarifies Israel minister about next Muslims country to normalise ties

Companies raised Rs35.4bn through IPOs, Right Issues at PSX in 2020

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters