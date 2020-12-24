Pak-China joint exercise "Shaheen-IX" concludes

(Karachi) The Pak-China Joint Air Exercise, Shaheen-IX, concluded on Thursday, local media reported.

As per details, the concluding ceremony was attended by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, as chief guest while Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong was also present.

Addressing the participants, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar said the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare calls for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China.

He said Pakistan-China friendship has become stronger with each passing day. "CPEC is a game changer and manifestation of our common objectives and destiny," he added.

The air chief also expressed his gratitude to General Ding Laihang, Commander of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), for sending a large contingent to Pakistan to participate in the exercise despite Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong said, “International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in security environment. This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with various challenges”.

Both air forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in diversified battlefield environment during this exercise, he said.

On December 9, Pakistan-China Joint Air Exercise Shaheen-IX started at an operational air base of PAF. The contingent of People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), comprising combat pilots, air defence controllers and technical ground crew participated in the exercise.