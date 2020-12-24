OnePlus to Launch First Smartwatch in Early 2021.

OnePlus has announced that it will be launching its first smartwatch early next year, according to a tweet by its CEO Pete Lau on Tuesday.

While rumors were circulating a few months ago about the Chinese smartphone company releasing a smartwatch, after a failed attempt in 2016, when the idea was killed because OnePlus wanted to focus on its smartphone line.

While the company has launched many other non-smartphone products like the OnePlus BUds, its decision to enter the smartwatch market will further allow the company to diversify outside its smartphone business.

As Pete Lau did not share any particular details about the design and specs of this upcoming product, it cannot be confirmed if OnePLus will use the same old circular design that Co-founder Carl Pei first shared after the company's smartwatch plans were cancelled in 2016.

According to Engadget, it is also unclear if the company will stick to Google’s Wear OS for its new smartwatch.