AVN 91.61 Increased By ▲ 3.05 (3.44%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 146.50 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.12%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
DGKC 113.79 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (3.45%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.97%)
HASCOL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.25%)
HBL 134.63 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.1%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.12%)
JSCL 30.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.9%)
KAPCO 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (6.05%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.19%)
PAEL 38.58 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
PIOC 101.41 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.64%)
POWER 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (6.3%)
PPL 91.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.88%)
PSO 217.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1%)
SNGP 43.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
STPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.22%)
TRG 78.02 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (6.44%)
UNITY 28.35 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.9%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 52.08 (1.15%)
BR30 22,937 Increased By ▲ 313.5 (1.39%)
KSE100 43,480 Increased By ▲ 392.11 (0.91%)
KSE30 18,131 Increased By ▲ 191.82 (1.07%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

  • The government had previously signed deals with four companies.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.

The government had previously signed deals with four companies, including Janssen and Pfizer as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.

south korea Pfizer Janssen coronavirus vaccines

South Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters