World
South Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen
- The government had previously signed deals with four companies.
24 Dec 2020
SEOUL: South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen to secure coronavirus vaccines for 10 million people and 6 million, respectively, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.
The government had previously signed deals with four companies, including Janssen and Pfizer as part of a programme that will provide coronavirus vaccines for 44 million people.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects
South Korea signs deals to secure COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer and Janssen
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified
US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054
Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police
Read more stories
Comments