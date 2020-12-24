AVN 91.63 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (3.47%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 146.50 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.12%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
DGKC 113.76 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.42%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.35%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
HBL 134.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.69%)
JSCL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (5.59%)
KAPCO 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.37%)
MLCF 43.12 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (6.08%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.19%)
PAEL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.01%)
PIBTL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.02%)
PIOC 101.00 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (5.21%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.52%)
PPL 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.87%)
PSO 217.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-1.01%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.22%)
TRG 78.07 Increased By ▲ 4.77 (6.51%)
UNITY 28.30 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (5.72%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 51.97 (1.15%)
BR30 22,937 Increased By ▲ 313.4 (1.39%)
KSE100 43,477 Increased By ▲ 389.3 (0.9%)
KSE30 18,129 Increased By ▲ 189.75 (1.06%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

  • Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 23, up from 14 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

SHANGHAI: Mainland China recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23, up from 15 cases the previous day, said the country's health authority on Thursday.

The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported. Of the locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning.

Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 23, up from 14 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.

Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,899 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China south korea coronavirus cases

China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters