World
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
- Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 23, up from 14 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.
24 Dec 2020
SHANGHAI: Mainland China recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 23, up from 15 cases the previous day, said the country's health authority on Thursday.
The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 11 of the new cases were imported. Of the locally transmitted cases, six came from the northeastern province of Liaoning.
Additionally, 19 asymptomatic cases were reported on Dec. 23, up from 14 the previous day. China does not include asymptomatic patients in its total confirmed case list.
Mainland China has now reported a total of 86,899 coronavirus cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
Daniel Pearl murder case: SHC orders immediate release of Omar Saeed Sheikh and other suspects
China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases vs 15 a day earlier
Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers
Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million
One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter
Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals
Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified
US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054
Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill
PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police
Read more stories
Comments