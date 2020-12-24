AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.66%)
Pakistan

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

  • The last time the country reported the highest number of deaths was on June 20 when it reported 153 fatalities.
  • So far, 417,134 people have recovered from the virus.
Aisha Mahmood 24 Dec 2020

Pakistan reported its highest number of deaths in a single day after the novel coronavirus claimed 111 lives in the past 24 hours.

During the second wave, Pakistan recorded its highest fatalities on December 16 after 105 people lost their lives to COVID-19. The last time the country reported the highest number of deaths was on June 20 when it reported 153 fatalities.

According to the government's COVID-19 portal, the country's death toll has reached 9,668. There were 37,173 tests conducted across the country in the past 24 hours, out of which 2,256 came out COVID-19 positive.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,428,240 tests since the outbreak of the virus, out of which 465,070 have come out positive. The number of active cases has jumped to 38,268 while 417,134 people have recovered from the virus.

