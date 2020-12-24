Markets
China's central bank to conduct bill swaps worth 5bn yuan on Dec 24
- The bill swaps, with a three-month tenor, will total 5 billion yuan ($764.53 million).
24 Dec 2020
BEIJING: China's central bank said it will conduct a bill swap operation on Thursday to support the issuance and liquidity of perpetual bonds sold by banks to replenish capital.
The bill swaps, with a three-month tenor, will total 5 billion yuan ($764.53 million), the People's Bank of China said in a statement.
