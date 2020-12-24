Brent oil targets $52.48-$53.13 range

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may break a resistance at $51.56 per barrel and rise into the $52.48-$53.13 range.

The resistance is identified as the 7% retracement of a five-wave cycle from $39.34. The correction from $52.48 seems to have completed and the uptrend resumed.

A projection analysis on the uptrend from $39.34 reveals a target zone of $53.13-$54.50, which will be confirmed when oil climbs above $52.48.

A break below $50.56 could cause a fall to $49.38.

