AVN 91.80 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.66%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 146.50 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.12%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.57%)
DGKC 113.81 Increased By ▲ 3.81 (3.46%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.66%)
HASCOL 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.97%)
HBL 134.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.13%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.69%)
JSCL 30.10 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.24%)
KAPCO 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.44%)
MLCF 43.15 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.15%)
OGDC 105.30 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.24%)
PAEL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.04%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 100.99 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (5.2%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.98%)
PPL 91.05 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (1.87%)
PSO 217.17 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-0.93%)
SNGP 43.78 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
STPL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.96%)
TRG 78.08 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (6.52%)
UNITY 28.40 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (6.09%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,579 Increased By ▲ 52.76 (1.17%)
BR30 22,944 Increased By ▲ 320.05 (1.41%)
KSE100 43,485 Increased By ▲ 397.03 (0.92%)
KSE30 18,133 Increased By ▲ 193.6 (1.08%)
Palm oil may rise to 3,631 ringgit

  • Support is at 3,504 ringgit, a break below may cause a very shallow fall to 3,474 ringgit.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a resistance at 3,552 ringgit per tonne, and rise to 3,631 ringgit.

The surge on Wednesday confirmed a continuation of the uptrend, which is driven by a wave 5. A projection analysis on the uptrend from 2,764 ringgit reveals a target of 3,631 ringgit.

Support is at 3,504 ringgit, a break below may cause a very shallow fall to 3,474 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

