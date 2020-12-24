AVN 91.49 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.31%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
CHCC 146.50 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (8.12%)
DCL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (3.47%)
DGKC 113.90 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (3.55%)
EFERT 62.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.24%)
EPCL 48.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.56%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 16.82 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.47%)
HASCOL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.04%)
HBL 134.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUBC 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.27%)
HUMNL 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5.69%)
JSCL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (5.52%)
KAPCO 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.34%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.63%)
MLCF 43.11 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (6.05%)
OGDC 105.25 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.19%)
PAEL 38.59 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.14%)
PIBTL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.18%)
PIOC 101.30 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (5.52%)
POWER 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (6.52%)
PPL 91.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (1.88%)
PSO 217.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.01%)
SNGP 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.57%)
STPL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.22%)
TRG 78.05 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (6.48%)
UNITY 28.32 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (5.79%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 4,578 Increased By ▲ 51.47 (1.14%)
BR30 22,940 Increased By ▲ 316.31 (1.4%)
KSE100 43,473 Increased By ▲ 385.19 (0.89%)
KSE30 18,128 Increased By ▲ 189.21 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16mn people

  • Doses for 10 million people would be procured through the global COVAX initiative, backed by the World Health Organization.
Reuters 24 Dec 2020

SEOUL: South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson's Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday.

The government has been facing growing public pressure over their COVID-19 vaccine procurement plans as the country struggled to contain a third wave of the pandemic, reporting its second-highest daily tally of cases on Wednesday.

Pfizer's two-dose vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech, will be enough to cover for 10 million people and its shipment is expected in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are mobilising the entire national capabilities to bring in the shipments within the second quarter," said Chung. "The negotiation is underway."

Chung said the doses from Janssen - J&J's pharmaceuticals division - were added from the initial amount for 2 million people to 6 million and will be ready for inoculation from the second quarter.

The Pfizer and Janssen deals are part of a government plan to buy enough doses that will allow immunisation of 85% of South Korea's population of 52 million.

Two other drugmakers of the four the country had secured the doses from are AstraZeneca Plc and Moderna Inc.

Doses for 10 million people would be procured through the global COVAX initiative, backed by the World Health Organization.

The health authorities had said they would not rush inoculation to allow more time to observe potential side effects.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 985 new coronavirus cases as of Wednesday midnight, bringing the nation's tally to 53,533, with 756 deaths.

Authorities have shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots and banned gatherings of more than four in a bid to stop the spread during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

south korea BioNTech Pfizer Inc COVID19 Chung Sye kyun South Korea to import Johnson's Janssen

South Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16mn people

Worrying sign: New corona strain affects young people, has higher viral load, say researchers

Second wave: Pakistan sees highest death toll in a day after 111 people die from coronavirus

PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

One million Americans vaccinated for COVID; Tennessee new epicenter

Trump gives awards to top aides for Arab-Israeli deals

Those who received payments from BISP: 31,433 pensioners, govt employees, others identified

US cyber agency says SolarWinds hackers are 'impacting' state, local governments

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 78.23 million, death toll at 1,723,054

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters