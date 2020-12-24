AVN 91.49 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (3.31%)
PM thanks Overseas Pakistanis as amount remitted in Roshan Digital Account crosses $200 million

  • I want to thank our great asset, Overseas Pakistanis. MashaAllah funds sent by them through Roshan Digital Accounts created by SBP crossed $200 mn yesterday," PM tweeted.
  • Roshan Digital Account provides innovative banking solutions for millions of non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs).
Aisha Mahmood Updated 24 Dec 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked overseas Pakistanis as the funds sent through the Roshan Digital Account crossed $200 million on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, the PM said he wants to thank the country's 'great asset' for sending funds. "The pace is accelerating: first $100 mn came in 76 days & the next $100 mn came in only 28 days," he tweeted.

On December 10, the Roshan Digital Account received its highest-ever single day remittance of $ 7.70 million.

Inaugurated in September by the PM, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Roshan Digital Account provides innovative banking solutions for millions of non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs) seeking to undertake fund transfers, bill payments, and investment activities in Pakistan.

The account holders can buy and sell properties and do business via these digital accounts.

